Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.39

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.3425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from Nine Dragons Paper’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

