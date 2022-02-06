Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage on CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.71.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $1,606,231.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,925 shares of company stock worth $15,020,628 over the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in CarGurus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

