Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $129.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.15.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.58. 869,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,559. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.18. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

