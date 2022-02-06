Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.
Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $761.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83.
In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFBK. DA Davidson lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile
Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.
