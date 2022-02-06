Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $761.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFBK. DA Davidson lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

