NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.795-$2.805 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

