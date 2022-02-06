NortonLifeLock Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 10,764 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 793% compared to the average volume of 1,205 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 296,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 84,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,508 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

