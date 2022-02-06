Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $99.67 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

