NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Raised by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 303.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,671 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 4.6% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $70,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 302.7% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,823 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,564,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in NVIDIA by 437.9% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.71 on Friday, reaching $243.19. 35,482,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,129,949. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.93 and a 200 day moving average of $248.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

