O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $114.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.73. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

