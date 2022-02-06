Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $188.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.90. Okta has a 1 year low of $171.86 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in Okta by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Okta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

