Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ODFL. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $309.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $203.88 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

