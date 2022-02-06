OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $709,000 Stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,454 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDC opened at $71.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.84. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $131.49.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.