OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $773,000 in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.42% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $98,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.3% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000.

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $48.33.

