OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 23,717 TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.
Shares of FEBZ opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94.
