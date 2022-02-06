OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 12.13% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LBAY opened at $26.14 on Friday. Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00.

