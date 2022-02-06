OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 21,986 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,986 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 55.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01.

