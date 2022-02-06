Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report $212.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $208.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

ONB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,252,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. 1,354,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,477. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

