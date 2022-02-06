Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE ORI opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,375 shares of company stock worth $59,198 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 46,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

