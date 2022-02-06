Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:OLO traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.43. 613,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. OLO has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OLO news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $754,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 85,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $2,588,832.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,130 shares of company stock worth $14,036,988 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in OLO in the second quarter valued at $1,378,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the second quarter valued at $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in OLO by 43.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OLO by 76.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after buying an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

