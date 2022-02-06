Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Mizuho dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

