OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $1.20 Million in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,449 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in TEGNA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,469,000 after acquiring an additional 215,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TEGNA by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,189,000 after acquiring an additional 833,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TEGNA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,385,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TEGNA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,471,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

