One Capital Management LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 117,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter.

NUMV stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

