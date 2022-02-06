One Capital Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 72,887 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of SUSA opened at $97.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average is $101.18. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

