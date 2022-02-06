One Capital Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.05.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,521 shares of company stock worth $40,888,209. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $219.23 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a PE ratio of 121.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.67.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

