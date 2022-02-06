OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $628.67 million, a P/E ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $61,039.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock worth $2,432,090. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in OneSpan by 809.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 106,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

