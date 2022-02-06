OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Sold by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. OneWater Marine accounts for approximately 1.7% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.82% of OneWater Marine worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at $8,978,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 120,810 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 158.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 57,632 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.3% during the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 606.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $754.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 3.51. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.38. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $299,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,013 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

