Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,425,457 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,134 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.6% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $683,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $305.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

