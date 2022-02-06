Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Open Text has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 5.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Open Text by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.