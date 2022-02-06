Opium Price Tops $0.87 on Major Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $154,083.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.47 or 0.07223064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00055746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,537.93 or 1.00028172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00052911 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006629 BTC.

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

