Oppenheimer Weighs in on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $123.60 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.59. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 477,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

