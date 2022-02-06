Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.10. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OESX shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $92.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.21.

In other news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 680,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 339,939 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 106.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 249,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 335.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 238,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

