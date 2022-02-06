OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.13

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.13 and last traded at $43.13, with a volume of 294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIDS shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

The company has a market cap of $886.69 million, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.27.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

