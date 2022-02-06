Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives $22.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0441 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,701.70%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

