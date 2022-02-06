Ossiam Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,389 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,776 shares of company stock worth $7,176,171. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average is $97.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

