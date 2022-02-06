Ossiam Buys 5,822 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ossiam grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN opened at $489.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $639.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.09 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.