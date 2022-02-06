Ossiam Lowers Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ossiam reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,624 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

NYSE STT opened at $98.89 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average of $92.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

