Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,575 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 155.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

