Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 59,640 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 191,004 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 385,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 124,894 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 558.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 19,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $7,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FATE. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

In related news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,325,237 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

