Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up about 1.5% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $27,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $94.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.10 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

