Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $10.23 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.97 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,102 shares of company stock worth $8,081,181 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

