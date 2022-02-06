Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 41.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,520 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPTX shares. Cowen started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

TPTX stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

