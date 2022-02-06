Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,970 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $15,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,781 shares of company stock worth $2,610,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

