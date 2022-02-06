Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,011 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 1.9% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $34,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Sysco by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.23. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

