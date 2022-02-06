Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSTK. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. 1,839,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average is $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $112.30.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,048 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

