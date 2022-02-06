Pacific Software (OTCMKTS:PFSF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Pacific Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSF) dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

Pacific Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFSF)

Pacific Software Inc owns and operates social media platform Grandwall.com. It also engages in the software development business. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

