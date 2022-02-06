Pacific Software (OTCMKTS:PFSF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Pacific Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSF) dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.
Pacific Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFSF)
