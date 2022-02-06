Palestra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Palestra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,806 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 546,505 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises approximately 3.4% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $158,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Expedia Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,616 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.57.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $1,844,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,742 shares of company stock valued at $27,079,886 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $185.31 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

