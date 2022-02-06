Palestra Capital Management LLC Has $265.47 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 429,530 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up approximately 5.6% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Workday worth $265,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Workday by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total value of $4,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $236.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.81. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,631.29, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

