Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,262 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 15.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

HQY opened at $54.78 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

