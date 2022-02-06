Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO opened at $99.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.53. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.