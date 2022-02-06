Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $1,269,657. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $114.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average is $111.95. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

